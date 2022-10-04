Updated at 7.10 pm

A smoking container at the Malta Freeport Terminals prompted the Civil Protection Department to issue a warning to Birżebbuġa residents on Tuesday afternoon.

Workers at the facility noticed smoke rising out of the container as it was being unloaded from a ship to be stacked on the yard of terminal one at around 2pm.

The container was declared to be carrying computer accessories.

The Civil Protection Department was immediately informed and work began to place the smoking container in a specialised containment trailer.

CPD officials urged people living near the freeport, most notably those in the Tal-Papa area, Bengħajsa, to keep their windows closed because of the danger of smoke inhalation.

By around 5.30 pm the fire was under control and CPD responders had used equipment to cut into the container and extinguish the flames.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A Freeport spokesperson thanks the CPD and its employees for their prompt action and said that the company was in contact with the shipping line and authorities.