A team of seven sailors from the Birżebbuġa Sailing Club has just returned from racing in the Bourgas International Sailing Week 2021. The team was accompanied by club coach Ivan Vasilev and parents who served as team leaders.

The team had the opportunity to train for five days before the event. For three of the sailors, the event served as preparation for the upcoming European Championships.

A fleet of around 100 boats raced in the event and seven races were held.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta