Relaunched a few years ago after a long period of inactivity, Birżebbuġa on Wednesday made history when they clinched a berth in the in the Premier Division for the first time since 1995.

The revived southseasiders, under the guidance of their former stalwart Pierre Borg and led in the water by David Pace Lupi and David Cutajar, had an outstanding start in the Preliminary Round with three fine victories from four games.

