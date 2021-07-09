Although these are still early days, Birżebuġia’s win over Valletta sent shockwaves through the Citizens’ clan on the opening day of the National Championships.

The Blues produced a commanding display to steal an early march over their rivals in their bid to retain their Premier Division status. Gabriel Sammut hit three goals as Valletta’s ‘stars’ were eclipsed by Birżebbuġa’s team spirit.

In a game of tight-marking Birżebbuġa looked sharper and more clinical in front of goal. They swept into an early lead and won the first session 2-0 courtesy of Gabriel Sammut and Julian Farrugia.

Valletta’s reaction started in the second quarter to take a 3-2 lead before Sammut equalised for Birżebbuġa. Goals alternated in the third session as the Blues responded with three conversions to Valletta’s two for a 6-5 scoreline at the end of the third quarter.

