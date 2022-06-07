The opening match of the summer preliminary round regaled an exciting contest which ended with Birżebbuġia pipping their rivals Valletta 7-6, a result which could leave a huge bearing on both teams’ aspirations to clinch a berth in the Premier League.
Birżebbuġa had an edge in striking ability in the opening sessions but Valletta, this year led by Joe Cremona, produced a commendable comeback in the third session to finish the session within reach of an all-important equaliser.
Eventually, Pierre Borg’s team held out... but only just.
The opening session was marked by a dearth of goals with the only conversion coming from Keith Tanti.
