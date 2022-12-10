A lottery player who bought a ticket in Birżebbuġa has landed a windfall after winning a €350,000 Super5 jackpot.

The ticket holder successfully guessed all five numbers of the lottery game – the fourth time the jackpot has been won out of 22 draws since July.

The winning numbers were 9, 14, 21, 27, 32.

In a statement announcing the win, lottery operators National Lottery plc said it had paid out over €3.5 million in Super5 prizes – a total of approximately €160,000 per draw – since it took over the national lottery in the summer.

The new Super5 format has also enabled hundreds of players to win big through the 2 add-on games that National Lottery plc introduced, namely the Super5 Plus, which allows players to win through a second chance draw, and the Super5-4-3-2-1 enabling players to essentially play lotto on the Super5 draw. Since the inaugural launch of the new games, a total of around €1.1M have been paid out in winnings on Super5 Plus and Super5-4-3-2-1.

“Our policy to improve prizes and distribute more funds back to players is delivering the intended results,” said National Lottery plc chief commercial officer Franco De Gabriele.

“We measure value by the amount of winnings that go back to the player from our portfolio of draw-based games. We are proud of the fact that in these 5 months we have paid approximately 10% more in Super5 prize money than the previous operator over the same time a year earlier. The frequent pay-out to players, as well as the sizeable jackpots, continue to build on the popularity of the Super5, making it Malta’s most popular jackpot lottery game,” concluded Mr. De Gabriele.

The next Super5 draw comes with a jackpot of €250,000 and another top prize of €100,000 through the Super5 Plus second chance draw. The draw will take place on Wednesday evening.