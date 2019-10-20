The Bisazza Street Culture group is organising a series of events and activities to celebrate the coming of Halloween. As daylight fades and winter creeps closer with each sunrise and sunset, one feels the sleepy ghosts and goblins wake to walk the earth to join Halloween celebrations.

It’s a dress-up day when all witches and ghouls can dress to distress.

The fun doesn’t stop there though – there will be spooky storytelling sessions, trick or treat goodies.

Bisazza Street will be open for a shopping experience; there will be live music, tasty mulled wine to keep the adults warm and sweets for the trick and treaters.

Those attending will be scared, surprised, shocked, tickled and entertained.