Bisazza Street in Sliema was transformed into a space for wellness last Saturday as it hosted a wellness and sustainable lifestyle market.

The event, organised by TimesEvents and Bisazza Street Culture, brought together over 30 stalls, each dedicated to offering passers-by a day of well-being and pampering.

Various products and services were available for trying, buying and gifting, from nutrition and natural remedies to therapy, physical training, organic body care products, candles and handmade gifts.

Sustainability was the name of the game at the market. Visitors could browse through the stalls of Strow, producers of reusable, eco-friendly stainless steel straws; Jukes Eco, which produces reusable silicone bags; Ecopence, producers of waste-free shopping items and a range of refillable soaps and cleaning products; Tapp Water, who offer sustainable water filters; Moheco, makers of reusable produce bags; and Leaf Indica, who make handcrafted products, organic perfumery and household items made out of bamboo. Vivacity, promoters of green roofs and walls, were also present.

Fashion-conscious individuals had a field day at the stalls of second-hand clothing project Vogue Xchange, recycled accessories maker Gabe Boutique Malta, and those of handmade jewellery makers Wood and Tassel, Sue’s Jewels, Handcrafted Maltese Filigree, Aphrodite’s Charms, Scented Jewellery, Terra, Maltartigja and Tikka Tafal, who also make hair scrunchies from upcycled and thrifted fabrics.

Idyllique Garden Malta, Soap Boulevard and Mihome presented handmade soaps among other beauty products, while Burlesque showed an array of luxury scented candles and diffusers. Lovers of Do Terra essential oils could learn more about them at the stall of Do Essential Oils Malta.

Household goods and gardening creations were available from the stalls of Heartspace Apothecary, Bee Gracious, Shelley’s Indoor Jungle, Homely Design, Bonnymia Art, Wasp Emporium – Exclusive Shopper and Dinja tal-Ġugarelli. Pets were also catered for by Limo Hub, a seller of stylish pet apparel and gifts.

Other stalls lining Bisazza Street were those of gift shop Janora Blu; Denise Caruana Services, offering online beauty products and services; Holistic Nature – Naturopathy; reflexogist Roberta Manucci; It’s Rain Nutrition, which produces a range of nutritional supplements to help boost the immune system; facial multi-reflexology Dien Chan Malta; Roots Natural Wine, importers of quality Italian wines; Health Buzz Malta, promoters of immunity-boosting products; and Oil & More, sellers of local, genuine and seasonal goods.

The Bisazza Street Wellness and Sustainable Lifestyle Market was held according to COVID-19 health regulations.