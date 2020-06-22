A festive atmosphere pervaded Bisazza Street, Sliema, on Saturday as celebrations were held to mark Father’s Day.

The special event, hosted by Bisazza Street Culture and Times Events, featured a day full of activities for the enjoyment of shoppers and passers-by.

Besides shopping for that last-minute gift or eating at the outlets lining the popular street, one could take part in various father and child competitions to win a number of prizes sponsored by Roll and Chill, Melita and The Plaza.

One could also indulge in great food and drinks from a number of colourful food trucks. There were some exciting Vietnamese specialities by Banh Mi Malta – Vietnamese Food Truck and refreshing ice cream skilfully prepared by the girls at Roll & Chill.

Fathers may have been especially delighted to have a drink thanks to Spaniche Wines Malta & Mr Gin.

And passers-by could not but stop and admire − or take a selfie with − some classic cars parked along the street courtesy of the Old Motors Club Malta.

For more information and to view more pictures and videos, visit www.facebook.com/events/ 258672478796380/?active_tab=discussion.

The event on Saturday was held in collaboration with the Sliema Local Council.