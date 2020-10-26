Palazzo Falson is also hosting a creepy biscuit-making workshop for children on Saturday between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

After making the biscuits at the palazzo’s new coffee shop and bistro, Gustav, the children will get the chance to tour the museum and then decorate their creations.

Pre-booking is essential on bookings@palazzofalson.com or on 2145 4512. Participants are kindly asked to be on time to ensure that the workshop runs smoothly.