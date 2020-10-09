Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina is tomorrow hosting a ‘Bee Biscuit Workshop’ for children.
Inspired by the palazzo’s pollinator haven, the workshop will show participating children how to bake some bee-shaped biscuits. They will also have the chance to tour the museum and pollinator haven.
Parents/guardians may visit the newly-opened Gustav Café and Bistro while the children enjoy the workshop.
Pre-booking is essential. One may secure the child’s place by sending an e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512 and sending a donation. Upon booking, one will receive the COVID-19 measures that must be followed throughout the workshop.
Participants are also kindly requested to be on time to ensure that the workshop runs smoothly.
