Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina is tomorrow hosting a ‘Bee Biscuit Workshop’ for children.

Inspired by the palazzo’s pollinator haven, the workshop will show participating children how to bake some bee-shaped biscuits. They will also have the chance to tour the museum and pollinator haven.

Parents/guardians may visit the newly-opened Gustav Café and Bistro while the children enjoy the workshop.

Pre-booking is essential. One may secure the child’s place by sending an e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512 and sending a donation. Upon booking, one will receive the COVID-19 measures that must be followed throughout the workshop.

Participants are also kindly requested to be on time to ensure that the workshop runs smoothly.