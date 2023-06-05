A bust in memory of Nikol Cauchi, Bishop of Gozo between 1972 and 2005, was inaugurated at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria.

Prior to the unveiling ceremony by Gozo Minister, Clint Camilleri, and the blessing by Gozo Bishop, Anton Teuma, speeches were delivered by Mgr Teuma, Minister Camilleri, Mgr Renato Borg, who was Bishop Cauchi’s last private secretary, and his brother Canon Achille Cauchi.

They all recalled the erudition of Bishop Cauchi as Doctor of Philosophy and prolific author as well as his sensitivity towards his flock shown by practical ways such as scholarships for the young clergy, schemes of social housing for families, and defence of workers’ rights, especially the Gozitan commuter workers and students.

The ceremony was attended by Church and state dignitaries, relatives and friends of Bishop Cauchi, and various people who had worked closely with Mgr Cauchi during his years as bishop. A group of students from Għarb Primary School also attended. Bishop Cauchi hailed from Għarb.

The bust was created by Manuel Farrugia of Victoria and cast in bronze at Domus Dei foundry in Rome.