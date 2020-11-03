When the former bishop of Gozo, Mario Grech, is raised to the rank of cardinal by the Pope later this month, it will be a historical event for the Catholic Church in the Maltese islands.

Grech will become the first cardinal to hail from Gozo, which is one of the smallest dioceses in the world, only the third from Malta and just the second to become a papal elector within the conclave of cardinals.

Preceding him were Fabrizio Sceberras Testaferrata, back in 1816, who was at the time the Bishop of Senigallia in Italy; and Prospero Grech, who became cardinal in 2012 in recognition of his vast academic work but who could not participate as an elector the following year due to his age. Prospero Grech, who delivered the opening meditation at that conclave, passed away last year.

It is with justified pride, therefore, that Maltese Catholics will follow the consistory on November 28 when Pope Francis will create 13 new cardinals, all of whom will have the right to take part in the future conclave.

Joining the College of Cardinals with Bishop Grech, among others, will be the new Prefect for the Congregation of the Causes of Saints, Marcello Semeraro, and several archbishops from around the world.

However, the larger significance of Grech’s elevation to cardinal lies not so much within the local context – while, of course, saying a lot about his talents – but should be seen more in the light of the broad vision Francis has for his Church.

This pontiff has departed from the practice of appointing cardinals from large and important dioceses and has been selecting them often from the periphery, wanting them to represent the universal Church. In the process he established a reputation for making appointments heavy with symbolism.

It is in this context that Grech’s new position must be viewed. Last September, he was promoted to secretary general of the Synod of Bishops after serving as its pro-secretary general for a year.

This is a highly relevant role in the Church being moulded by Francis. By his choice of Grech, the Pope is transmitting the importance he attaches to the Synod, which represents bishops of the Catholic Church throughout the world.

Francis had phoned Grech personally to inform him that he wanted to nominate him as the Synod’s secretary general. Quite naturally, he made that decision because he believed in Grech’s capabilities. It is said that Grech made his mark on Francis during the Synod.

It is also clear that Francis believes Grech shares his pastoral vision for the future of the Church. Not all secretary generals of the Synod were cardinals in the past. It is evident that the two see eye to eye on its mission in the world today.

Grech describes synodality as “the path that God expects of the Church in this third millennium”. He sees it as embodying the spirit of listening, dialogue, collaboration, fraternity and outreach: “an antidote against isolation that helps us to appreciate the beauty of the human community”.

The Church needs to express less of its aloof clericalism and more of its compassionate communion with society in its vast diversity of beliefs, lifestyles, attitudes and orientations.

The Church and the community, according to Grech, need to “walk together”. Indeed, synodality literally means “walking together” and is the Pope’s chosen theme for the 2022 Synod.

The selection of Grech speaks of this most welcome direction taken by the Church under Pope Francis. May Grech continue to help promote this pastoral vision during this pontificate and, in his role as papal elector, during the next one.