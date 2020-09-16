Pope Francis has formally appointed former Gozo bishop Mario Grech as general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, succeeding Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri who has retired.

Plans for Mgr Grech to take over from Cardinal Baldisseri was announced in October last year.

As a result Mgr Grech stepped down from his post at the helm of the Gozo diocese. Mgr Anton Teuma was ordained to replace him.

The pope is the president of the Synod of Bishops and the secretary-general stands in for him when he is not present for meetings of the synod.

Mgr Grech praised and thanked Cardinal Baldisseri for his service since 2013.

Bishop Teuma and the parish priests of Gozo sent Mgr Grech a congratulatory message.

