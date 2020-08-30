A stained glass icon depicting Christ with the disciples and the Last Supper, having as its title In Fractione Panis, was presented to Bishop Mario Grech during a thanksgiving Mass at the Xewkija Rotunda.

The work of art, by Barbara Ferabecoli of the Arte Monumentale of Rome, was presented to Mgr Grech by the Episcopal Vicar for the Clergy Mgr Paul Cardona, on behalf of the clergy in Gozo.

Present for the occasion were Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Bishop Carmel Zammit of Gibraltar and the Apostolic Nuncio Alessandro D’Errico.

Among the guests in the congregation were President George Vella and the Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Mgr Grech, who will take up the post of Pro-Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops next month, recently visited Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona at the Dar tal-Kleru in Birkirkara.