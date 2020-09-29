Gozitan priests convened at the Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Ta’ Pinu on Saturday for their first official meeting with Bishop Anton Teuma, ninth Bishop of Gozo.

Mgr Teuma delivered a meditation on Luke 24, 13-35, the narrative of the disciples of Emmaus, the episode that inspired his motto: And walked along with them (Lk 24, 15).

Mgr Teuma said he would be meeting every priest of the diocese individually and hoped that by November he would have accomplished his mission.

He also showed his intention to appoint a priest for every zone who would counsel, support and help fellow priests not only spiritually, but also in their daily needs.

The Gozo diocese is divided into four zones.