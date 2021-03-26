Bishop Anton Teuma will lon Friday ead a meditation on the so-called Via Matris at the National Sanctuary of Ta’ Pinu.

Modelled on the Via Crucis, the Way of the Cross, this pious exercise of the Via Matris Dolorosae started to develop in the sixteenth century and reached its present form in the nineteenth.

It was subsequently approved by the Apostolic See.

The fundamental intuition of this pious exercise is a reflection on the life of the Blessed Virgin from the prophecy of Simeon (Lk 2, 34-35) to the death and burial of her Son, in terms of a journey in faith and sorrow.

The crucifix at the sanctuary of Ta' Pinu.

This journey is articulated in seven stations corresponding to the seven moments of sorrow in the life of the Mother of the Lord.

The meditation will commence at 7.30pm and it can be followed on the FB page of the sanctuary, as well on YouTube annexed to the FB of the diocese of Gozo.