Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma recently emphasised the sheer necessity of Catholic Action in today’s society, encouraging members to strengthen efforts to be of service.

Mgr Teuma delivered his message during Mass at the annual assembly of the Gozo Catholic Action in Victoria. He thanked outgoing diocesan president Antoine Vassallo, as well as the new president, Carmel Attard, and other members.

Attard led the vow renewal and delivered a speech highlighting his programme for his term in office. One of his proposals is to expand group meetings in most Gozitan parishes, with the support of the Malta directorate.

Incoming general president Maria Cachia, leading a delegation from Malta, confirmed her intentions to increase regular contacts.

She presented a book and an icon to Vassallo as mementos for his long years in office.

Concelebrating with Mgr Teuma were the three ecclesiastical assistants – Mgr Frans Abdilla, Canon George Frendo and Mgr Salv Pace. A powerpoint presentation highlighting St Gianna Beretta Molla’s life was also shown.

St Gianna was an Italian pediatrician born in Magenta, Italy on October 4, 1922. She was the tenth of 13 children in her family.

As a young girl, St Gianna openly accepted her faith and the Catholic-Christian education provided to her from her loving parents.

She specialised in pediatrics at the University of Milan and from there on, she was especially drawn toward mothers, babies, the elderly and the poor.

Considering the field of medicine to be her mission, she increased her generous service to Catholic Action Movement, spreading the social teaching of the Catholic Church.

Recently, a relic of the saint was acquired by the movement through Cardinal Mario Grech’s intervention. The relic is regularly taken to the homes of the sick and needy people who pray for her intercession.