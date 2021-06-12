Walter Michael Ebejer, a Maltese bishop who served in Brazil, has died aged 91, the Church said on Saturday.

Ebejer, who was a Bishop Emeritus in the state of Parana, died on Friday. He was the oldest Maltese bishop alive and the brother of writer Francis Ebejer.

Born in Dingli on August 3, 1929, Ebejer joined the Dominican Orderr and studied in Malta and the UK. He was ordained in 1954 and began his missionary work in Brazil three years later, serving in the state of Goiás.

He would go on to spend 64 years in the Latin American country, including 44 as bishop, before retiring in January 2007 aged 77. Ebejer also lectured at the Pontifical Catholic University of Parana and at the Studium Theologicum Catholic University.

Following his retirement, Ebejer continued to live in Brazil, making his home in the city of União da Vitória, where he served as its first bishop.