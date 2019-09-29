Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi recently addressed new educators at Church schools during a seminar organised by the Secretariat for Christian Education. The secretariat received about 3,700 applications for the 1,585 vacant places in Church schools for the new scholastic year, which have now been filled. Last week about 17,000 students and over 2,500 educators began the new scholastic year at the 60 Church local kindergartens, primary or secondary schools or sixth forms.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up