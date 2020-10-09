The bishops on Friday called for greater investment in mental health that would leave no one behind.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which will be marked on Saturday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Gozo bishop Anton Teuma and auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi called for prayer so that all of those with mental health problems will always be welcomed, included, and given support, especially within the Church.

“We pray that we will always be willing to accompany anyone who may be going through a difficult time and we also ask God to help us to work for a society where all people are cherished and the dignity of every human being is respected,” they said.

On Mental Health Day the world raises awareness about such issues and on the importance of mobilising efforts in support of mental health.

The bishops said that dealing with mental health challenges could be difficult for the people involved and their families. Some might feel isolated from their community, and perhaps even from God, they added.

Mental health problems could affect anyone, regardless of age, race, gender, background and income, they said, adding that such challenges intensified during periods of anxiety and social isolation, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would like to share - with people who are facing such problems and their families - the strength and encouragement given by God. Far from being a burden on others, they are a vital part of the Body of Christ, with a special role that can only be fulfilled by them,” the bishops said.