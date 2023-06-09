The bishops of Malta and Gozo have formally reinstituted the obligation on the faithful to attend Mass on Sundays following the withdrawal of the dispensation granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a pastoral message, to be read in all churches this weekend to mark the feast of the Holy Eucharist, the bishops said the new instruction, required by Canon Law, takes effect from June 18 and applies to all who are physically capable of attending Mass.

“We understand there are those who cannot physically go to church for a valid reason. We invite them to do their utmost to spend time praying to God. The Mass transmitted on television, radio and other social media is indeed a great help to those who cannot go to church. Those who can go to church should do so as they accept the invitation of the Lord.”

Quoting extensively from the catechesis delivered by Pope Francis in 2017, the pastoral letter says that Christians need to participate in Sunday Mass "because only with Jesus’ grace, with his living presence within us and among us, can we put his commandment into practice, and thus be his credible witnesses“.