The bishops of Malta and Gozo have thanked the people for welcoming Pope Francis to Malta as well as all those involved in organising the visit.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, bishop Anton Teuma and auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi said the two days of the pope's visit instilled joy and peace and they were confident that the visit would help society focus on the needs of the weakest in its midst.

The bishops said they appreciated the efforts, time and professionalism of the hundreds involved in the organisation of the visit, the organising committees, forces of law and order, the health authorities, the college of parish priests, parishes, volunteers, church employees and media.