Lando Norris was involved in a ferocious crash in treacherous wet conditions during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday before admitting: “I’m just a bit bruised.”

The Briton lost control of his McLaren, his car spinning multiple times from one side of the track to the other after the rear end hit the barriers at Eau Rouge.

The only one of his four tyres intact was the front left.

“First of all, I’m doing good, but I’ve been better! I think just a bit bruised,” said Norris after being checked out in hospital.

“Obviously, it was quite a big impact and I think my body’s just been thrown around a little bit but I’m good.

