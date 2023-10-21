The health of residents close to a tarmac plant in Iklin is being taken forgranted by the authorities, which say they cannot do anything, the Green Party said on Saturday.

Times of Malta reported earlier in October that residents raised complaints about a toxic smell of tarmac from the Bitmac plant that even infiltrates closed windows at night.

Addressing a news conference in the vicinity of the plant, ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci insisted that Bitmac’s operations had to be halted at once and re-evaluated once all necessary studies are undertaken to mitigate the harm.

Gauci said it is unacceptable that the authorities keep renouncing their obligations and reneging on their responsibilities.

“Our institutions have to be proactive. Passing the buck and providing silly excuses is not acceptable,” she said.

Gauci added that the polluter has the duty to take every necessary precaution to mitigate plant emissions and pollution.

The commercial entity had the responsibility to minimise inconveniences and the owners of Bitmac are obliged to provide proof that their industrial activity is not endangering residents’ health.

Gauci said it is a cause for great concern to learn that one of Bitmac’s owners was a canvasser of an ex-minister from the eighth district.

ADPD Birkirkara candidate Mark Zerafa, said the residents of San Ġwann, Iklin and the neighbouring towns of Birkirkara and Lija have been suffering for years.

The pungent smells, he said, are experienced even when residents’ windows are kept closed. The dispersion of various types of industrially produced dust due to the open storage of construction aggregate material was also having a negative impact on air quality and the quality of life.

Zerafa said the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has consistently dodged responsibility, claiming it has no regulatory remit in regulating such industrial plants.

It asked residents to file complaints with the Environmental Health Directorate, which in turn said it can only take action if residents provide evidence that their health has been negatively affected.

Samuel Vella, from ADPD’s youth wing, and a resident close to the plant, said the fact that it was being allowed to operate was proof that the government did not care about the people’s health.

“It has failed in its obligation to protect its citizens through the state’s own institutions," he said, accusing the opposition of also remaining silent on the matter.