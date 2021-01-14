ALS patient Bjorn Formosa has pleaded to the authorities to include the residents of Dar Bjorn among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As far as I am concerned, I can be left for last to be vaccinated but at DAR Bjorn we have 13 of the most vulnerable persons living in Malta, many of them suffering from respiratory insufficiency. I don't want to dictate anything but I am just saying that certain cases like the residents of DAR Bjorn who are at most risk should be considered for vaccination together with residents in other care homes being vaccinated now," he said in a Facebook post.

The vaccination roll-out started at the end of December, with priority being given to frontliners and elderly people in care homes and the community.

Times of Malta reported earlier on Thursday that private homes for the elderly have expressed concern about the slow speed of the vaccine rollout among their residents.

One organisation that operates nine homes for the elderly said the process is not as fast as it had expected while another said it had still not received any information on dates.

DAR Bjorn was opened by the ALS Malta Foundation in November 2017 and caters for patients suffering from ALS, MS or other neurological conditions.