ALS philanthropist Bjorn Formosa, who is currently in hospital, had a bladder failure, his friends posted on his Facebook account.

Formosa was "urgently" admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after suffering intense pain on Monday.

His friends wrote on Thursday that during his stay in hospital, he had a catheter inserted and this had been of great help.

He is now waiting to be told whether or not he will need this permanently.

The friends wrote that even though he is in hospital, Bjorn, who has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness about ALS ever since he was diagnosed with the fatal disease in 2015, kept receiving calls from new patients and he was still helping as much as he could.

Giving an example, they said that, only on Wednesday, he made arrangements to provide a patient with particular equipment he needed.

They thanked visitors, those who sent messages and donations and those who will be taking part in a marathon being held on September 25.

Donations can be made as follows:

BOV Mobile Pay - 79096249

SMS - 5061 8936 – €6.99; and

Online - https://alsmalta.org/donate/