Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo failed in his bid to win a place on the UEFA Executive Committee following elections held at the UEFA Congress in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday.

Vassallo was one of 11 candidates who were bidding for one of the seven seats available on the prestigious body at the European governing body of football.

The Malta FA president was up against some of Europe's most influential figures in the governing body's body such as Jesper Moeller Christensen, of Denmark, Spain's Luis Rubiales and France's Philippe Diallo among others.

Vassallo just missed out on a place on the UEFA EXCO when he totalled 25 votes to finish joint-eight alongside Liechtenstein's Hugo Quaderer.

