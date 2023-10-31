Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo announced on Tuesday that he will stand for re-election during next March’s General Assembly.

Vassallo won his first term at the helm of the local governing body of football in 2019 when he beat Chris Bonett to the post. With his first four-year term now coming to a close, Vassallo said that he is keen to continue the work started if the delegates are ready to give him a second term in office.

“As president of the Malta FA I’m close to the end of my legislature at the helm of the Malta FA,” Vassallo said.

“Next March I am planning to stand again in front of you in the hope of winning your trust and support once more so that we can continue what we have started in 2019 until 2028.

“So I would like to announce that I will be contesting for another four-year term as president in the General Assembly on March 15.”

