AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Tuesday blasted those who racially abused him before his team’s 1-1 draw at Juventus at the weekend and the football authorities’ attempts at tackling the problem, saying that he was “black and proud”.

Juventus confirmed to AFP that they had launched an investigation into the abuse, caught on a video which spread quickly on social media.

It showed an off-camera fan launch a stream of racist insults at the France international while he warmed up ahead of Sunday’s match at Juve’s Allianz Stadium.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta