A CNN crew was arrested during live broadcast on Friday morning’s New Day while covering protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd.

Omar Jimenez was placed in handcuffs and taken away after he told Minnesota State Patrol officers that his crew would follow their directions and go wherever they wanted them to. He was detained together with a producer and camera operator.

CNN later tweeted: “a black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not.”

In a separate tweet CNN said that the crew members had identified themselves and their arrest was a clear violation of their First Amendment rights.

Floyd, a 46-year-old restaurant worker, died in the northern city of Minneapolis on Monday while in police custody, sparking angry protests.

A bystander video showed a handcuffed Floyd gasping for breath as a policeman pressed his knee on his neck after detaining him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill in a purchase.

After at least five minutes under the policeman's knee, Floyd goes still. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.