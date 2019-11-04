Contractions, a play by Mike Bartlett, will be produced by 356 Company in conjunction with Blank Canvas Productions (Gozo) at the Ċittadella Cultural Centre, Victoria, this weekend.

The black comedy deals with corporate control and human resources management. After the performance the audience is invited to join a discussion with the cast and director on the issues raised by the play.

Contractions will be performed from Friday to Sunday at 8pm in the Ċittadella mezzanine (Room 4 Cultural Centre). Booking is recommended via www.blankcanvasgozo.com or by calling 7927 9061, 9901 8257 or e-mailing spotlight@blankcanvasgozo.com.