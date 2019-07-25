The 2019 American horror comedy film The Dead Don’t Die will be screened tomorrow at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta.

The plot follows the police force in the small, sleepy US town of Centerville, as they combat a sudden invasion of zombies rising from their graves and savagely attacking and feasting on the living, and the citizens of the town must battle for their survival.

The Dead Don’t Die will be screened tomorrow at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta. For bookings, visit www.kreattivita.org.