The Black Eyed Peas will return to Malta for the Summer Daze concert in August, along with Farruko, Zara Larsson and D Block Europe, the tourism minister and Malta Tourism Authority officials announced on Tuesday.

The concert will be held at Ta' Qali picnic area on August 15, a public holiday.

Italian artistes will perform on August 18. They will include Albertino, Fargetta, Molella, Prezioso, Salmo, Elettra Lamborghini, Fred De Palma, Haddaway and Double You.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the Summer Daze was another example of the commitment by the authorities to better promote and diversify the tourism product.