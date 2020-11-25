Everybody loves a good deal, so if you’re planning to venture out shopping this week to make the most of the many Black Friday bargains on offer, head to an open-air, pedestrianised shopping destination in the heart of Sliema – Bisazza Street.

In this family-friendly hub, the little ones can run around safely in a car-free zone and enjoy the lovely atmosphere. Christmas streetlights are up, there is a gentle buzz as coffees, teas, snacks and cakes are served inside the lovely cafés or outside when the weather permits, and shops are packed with goodies. Customers can choose from the many great brands offering the ultimate wardrobe solution for all the family and loads of Christmas gift ideas. Many of the shops are offering Black Friday deals and Christmas shopping is made easy with the large choice of shops and food destinations.

Choosing original, useful and fun Christmas gifts with different budgets for each can be tricky. In Bisazza Street there are plenty of options. If a shopping centre is your preference, where you can find many brands under one roof, check out the beautifully decorated Plaza in Bisazza Street, where one can browse through plenty of fashion and lifestyle shops, make up and perfume stores and gift shops. Junior’s toy shop and Mothercare are perfect for kids’ needs and presents.

Have your hair styled at Tony and Guy and men can stop off at Antonio’s Barber Shop for some pampering. Plaza also boasts a delicious and diverse food court where one can enjoy anything from Chinese, Peruvian and Venezuelan cuisine to Subway sandwiches, and the ever-favourite Dr Juice serving snacks and sandwiches among other things.

In Bisazza Street and the Plaza, shoppers can find what they are looking for. Shoppers can choose technology, gadgets and home accessories, available from Melita, Intercomp, Forestals Tech, Ultimate and Next Home, where you will find a great selection of home decorations, appliances, games, speakers and much more. For stocking fillers and gift ideas, check out Franks, Gajet, Body Shop, Mumuso and Accessorize, where you will also find the perfect accessories for your Christmas outfit. For jewellery, visit e-Jewels and Vascas and choose the perfect gift from their lovely selection.

Kids will look fabulous in Monsoon Children, where you will find gorgeous clothing and accessories for girls, boys and babies. For ladies’ fashion, there is something for everyone at Miss Selfridge, Promod, Oltre, Cessani, Mimi, Morgan, Sandro Ferrone, and the latest addition to the Plaza family, L.C. Waikiki, that also caters for men and children.

Men are spoilt for choice with Bortex, US Polo, Junction, Riot and Timberland offering great collections. You’ll find fabulous shoes for any occasion at Ecco, Stivaletti and Timberland. For a great sunglasses selection, check out Let’s See, and don’t forget the wonderful world of books available at Merlin, which make great gifts for almost anyone.

When the time comes to take a break from shopping, head to Pizza Hut or Eeet Well, a cosy eatery offering healthy food options and juices. Or grab a seat at Giorgio or Café Cuba with a lovely view of Valletta.