The Malta Blackball Federation is organizing the National Championship this week to determine the Maltese champion for the beginning of the season.

A total of 32 players are participating in this tournament and these were divided into eight groups.

After last week’s draw these were the groupings:

Group A – Mevrick Zammit, Ivan Rizzo, Jake Castaldi, Jeffrey Farrugia.

Group B – Dejan Grech, Miguel Mizzi, Lee Ryan Darmanin, Philip Coleiro.

Group C – Ryan Pisani, Christopher Demicoli, Matthias Debono, Kevin Schembri.

Group D – Owen Amato, Lee Grima, Chaylon Castaldi, Jed Abela.

