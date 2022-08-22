The Malta Blackball Federation is organizing the National Championship this week to determine the Maltese champion for the beginning of the season.
A total of 32 players are participating in this tournament and these were divided into eight groups.
After last week’s draw these were the groupings:
Group A – Mevrick Zammit, Ivan Rizzo, Jake Castaldi, Jeffrey Farrugia.
Group B – Dejan Grech, Miguel Mizzi, Lee Ryan Darmanin, Philip Coleiro.
Group C – Ryan Pisani, Christopher Demicoli, Matthias Debono, Kevin Schembri.
Group D – Owen Amato, Lee Grima, Chaylon Castaldi, Jed Abela.
