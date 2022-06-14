Former Milan and Denmark forward Jon Dahl Tomasson was Tuesday named as the new manager of English Championship club Blackburn.

The 45-year-old ex-Malmo boss has signed a three-year deal at Ewood Park to replace Tony Mowbray, who left last month.

“I’m really proud and excited to be taking over as head coach of Blackburn Rovers — a club with a lot of tradition and also great ambition,” said Tomasson.

