Blackcatcard, a Malta-based international neobanking solution issued by Papaya Ltd., has announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Olegs Cernisevs, has been recognised as the recipient of the prestigious PayTech Leadership Award at this year's PayTech Awards held in London.

The PayTech Awards, known for celebrating excellence and innovation in the payments technology sector, is an esteemed platform that recognizes the exceptional achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry. Cernisevs has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, vision, and technical prowess, making this recognition well-deserved.

Commenting on this impressive achievement, Cernisevs said: "This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of our entire team at Blackcatcard. Together, we have successfully transformed the payments technology landscape and empowered businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital world."

Cernisevs has exceptional accomplishments in the financial and IT industries. With a strong managerial background in IT project management, international payment systems, card payment systems, and AML, Cernisevs has consistently gone beyond his regular duties to create sophisticated plans and implement full lifecycle projects. His strategic vision and expertise have been instrumental in driving business growth and enhancing the value of the products and services provided by the companies he has worked for, including Blackсatсard, PrivatBank, and First Swiss Card.

Cernisevs’s dedication to mentoring and nurturing talent within the industry is evident through his work with the Association of Commercial Banks of Latvia and founding SIA Starbridge, an IT development and consultancy company. His thought leadership in areas such as cryptocurrencies, blockchain-based technologies, and financial accounting has contributed to the growth and betterment of the industry.