Blackcatcard, a European neobank issued by Malta-based Papaya Ltd., has announced the appointment of Sergej Jurlov as its new executive director. With an impressive track record in the financial industry, Jurlov brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization.

Jurlov has held several prominent positions in renowned financial institutions, making him well-equipped to spearhead Blackcatcard's strategic initiatives. Throughout his career, he worked in several UK and Czech-based companies as a director. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of regulatory frameworks, having worked closely with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom and the Czech National Bank in the Czech Republic. Holds the position of the President of the Czech Payment Companies’ Association.

At Blackcatcard, Jurlov will be responsible for driving innovation, enhancing customer experience, and expanding the organisation's reach in the rapidly evolving neobanking sector. With his extensive industry knowledge and strategic mindset, he is poised to lead the company's growth trajectory and reinforce its commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Olegs Cernisevs, the CTO of Blackcatcard, expressed his enthusiasm: "Sergej is a highly accomplished professional, and we are thrilled to have him join our team. His strong leadership skills and deep understanding of the financial landscape make him an invaluable addition to our organization. We are confident that with his impact, Blackcatcard will continue to thrive and revolutionise the fintech industry."

Jurlov also shared his excitement: "I am honoured to become part of Blackcatcard's exceptional team and contribute to its vision of redefining banking for the digital age. I look forward to collaborating with talented individuals within the organization to drive innovation, deliver superior financial solutions, and create a remarkable experience for our customers."