Professional footballers are frequent targets for blackmailers, says Paul Pogba’s agent with the France star embroiled in an alleged extortion plot.

In August Pogba’s elder brother Mathias published a bizarre video online promising “great revelations” about the Juventus midfielder, who according to sources is being targeted by a criminal gang.

And Rafaela Pimenta, the heir to deceased superagent Mino Raiola’s empire, told Italian daily Tuttosport that players are often targeted by people hoping to extort money from very rich sportsmen.

“Being extorted or living under threat is not an uncommon problem with footballers. They’re threatened because they are very exposed,” Pimenta said in an interview published on Monday.

“I’ve seen it all, especially blackmail. The players are scared to flag these things up because they’re worried about their image or they’re ashamed. They keep quiet and live under incredible stress.”

