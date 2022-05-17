Blackpool teenager Jake Daniels’ decision to come out as the first gay professional footballer in the UK men’s game in more than 30 years was heralded as a historic moment on Monday.

The 17-year-old forward made the announcement in a statement on the Championship club’s website.

“Off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am,” he said. “I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself.

Former Norwich and Nottingham Forest striker Justin Fashanu came out publicly as gay in 1990, during his playing career.

