Ian Foster said on Wednesday that he would not reapply for the job of All Blacks head coach after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.
It came after New Zealand Rugby said earlier in the day they would select the All Blacks coach from 2024 within the next few weeks.
Foster criticised the governing body for starting the recruitment process in the middle of World Cup preparations.
More details on SportsDesk.
