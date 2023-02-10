All Blacks World Cup winner Dane Coles will retire at the end of this year, the veteran hooker said on Thursday.

He will hang up his boots after 17 years of professional rugby for Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks.

Coles, who turns 37 in December, started the 2015 World Cup final when New Zealand beat Australia at Twickenham.

His most recent appearance for the All Blacks came in a 39-37 win over Australia last September.

The Rugby World Cup takes place this September-October in France.

