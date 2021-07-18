Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix on Sunday after a first-lap collision with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s Red Bull careened off the track and into the barriers as he was knocked out of the race.

His Red Bull team tweeted that he has been taken to hospital for further precautionary tests.

“Thank god he’s walked away unscathed,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told the race director.

“Full blame lays on Hamilton who should never have been in that position.”

