Lewis Hamilton insisted Thursday that he was not at fault for the lock-up on his Mercedes which robbed him of victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The world champion was heading for victory on the streets of Baku earlier this month with just two laps left when he ran off the track.

He was eventually classified 15th in a race won by Sergio Perez in a Red Bull.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, Hamilton said his car’s so-called “magic brake button” had been accidentally activated which caused the run-off and lock-up.

