The federation of professional associations has slammed the government's claim that Brexit caused a shortage of HIV medicine as "an excuse for poor planning".

In a letter sent to the authorities, including the health and social wellbeing ministries, president Roberta Farrugia Debono acknowledged the difficulties created by COVID-19 and Brexit.

"However, this cannot be used as an excuse for bad planning. The health authorities were already aware that treatment was severely outdated and detrimental to the health of those who relied on them.

"Had timely action been taken, there would have been ample time to manage a proper transition even when considering the current difficulties."

Farrugia Debono expressed shock that people living with HIV "have been reduced to beggars by using social media to request a donation from other patients in order to curb the shortage".

Last week, the shortage forced some HIV patients to rely on the kindness of others who could spare some of their own medicine.

Manufacturers have been phasing out the kind of medication that has been provided by the government to HIV patients for years. But while the government said it was investing €3 million in more advanced HIV treatment, hospital consultants and patients expressed concern over a rushed switch to new treatment.

The Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement had been told that the shortage was the result of the “situation created by Brexit and unexpected delays in a London airport”.

Stocks of the medicine were expected to arrive this week, however, on Thursday a health spokesperson said they are now due to arrive in the country by next week. An emergency order has been placed with a Portuguese firm to address the shortage.

On Friday Farrugia Debono said that "time and time again", the Malta Federation of Professional Associations "has been very vocal in requesting that health authorities take the advice of professionals involved, in a timely manner when effecting such changes as this would surely have a more positive outcome for everyone.

"I am very aware that apart from physical consequence, such shortage had a strong impact on the patients' mental health status

The letter was endorsed by the Association of Podiatry Malta, Association of Speech-Language Pathologists, Chamber of Engineers, Dental Association Malta, Malta Association of the Counseling Profession, Malta Association of Occupational Therapists, Malta Association of Physiotherapists, Malta Association of Professional Conservators and Restorers, Malta Association of Social Workers, Malta Association of Youth Workers, Malta Chamber of Psychologists, Malta Veterinarian Association and the Society of Medical Radiographers.