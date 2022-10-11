Laurent Blanc insisted he still has the “desire” to succeed as a coach at the highest level as he was unveiled by Lyon on Monday, returning to management in France more than six years after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Blanc, 56, was appointed by Lyon on Sunday on a deal to the end of next season following the sacking of Dutchman Peter Bosz.

Lyon, who won seven consecutive French titles between 2002 and 2008, have drifted into mediocrity under Bosz and finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season, failing to qualify for Europe for the second time in three campaigns.

Click here for full story.