Ħamrun Spartans head coach Manuele Blasi believes the future looks bright for the Maroons.

In the club’s pre-season squad unveiling yesterday, Blasi expressed his gratitude towards the Ħamrun club for the opportunity given to him, especially because this will be his first spell as head coach since hanging up his boots in 2017.

The former Italy national team player said that despite the difference in expectations in the Italian leagues, he still sees Malta as a challenge.

“Obviously there is a difference between Malta’s league and Serie A. They say it is much easier but I think it is still going to be tough,” Blasi admitted.

Blasi, who joined the club last May following the departure of Giovanni Tedesco, now coaching Gżira United, will be looking to build upon last season’s successes and hoping to avoid a repeat of the unfortunate ending which kept them away from of a European qualification berth after Balzan won the FA Trophy.

Blasi remarked that, “We’re heading into a tough season, playing against valid teams who have made valuable signings.

“But we have a very good group of players which is the most important thing. They are very professional and I think we can do well.”

Over the summer, the club has brought in a substantial amount of new recruits, including the most recent signing, Maltese international Clayton Failla who is known for his overflowing experience within the Maltese Premier League.

In addition to this, the Spartans have also shifted their focus towards integrating more youths into their senior squad.

Sporting director Antonio Governucci, appointed as Gaetano Farrugio’s successor in June, expressed satisfaction in the hand-in-hand approach they have adopted involving the seniors’ technical staff and youth coach Stefan Sultana, saying that it has been instrumental to promoting carefully chosen youth players for the coming season.

“It was a summer of very hard work for us to get the new technical staff and players into the team. But I’m sure we have a good group which will help us do well,” Governucci said.

One highlight of the Ħamrun season was the influence of club captain Triston Caruana.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Caruana admitted that the shift from Tedesco to Blasi was initially difficult for the squad, with some being sceptical about how things were going to pan out.

“The friendlies we played so far exposed some inconsistencies and we were afraid we might not keep up with the level we showed last season – coach Blasi’s system is different to what we were used to so we needed time to adapt,” Caruana admitted.

“Now everything looks to be falling into place. Obviously there is a big difference between friendlies and the league but I’m very confident and looking forward to the start of the league.”

Ħamrun will face Tedesco’s Gżira tomorrow at the national stadium.

Asked about the fact that the former coach may still know his way around the Maroons’ strengths and weaknesses, Blasi affirmed that with his new system and the different players in place, the new Ħamrun side will be different from the one known to Tedesco and despite Gżira being a very good team, Ħamrun will be up to the challenge from the start.

Caruana echoed this saying that “We are going to play against a side which wants to win the league at all costs this season. They’re tough and maybe their European experience can give them an edge but I still believe there’s a difference between European games and the league so I guess it all boils down to what happens on the day.”