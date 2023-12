A huge blast at an explosives storage site in Seychelles on Thursday injured dozens of people and brought down buildings, prompting the country's president to declare a state of emergency.

"Sixty-six people have been admitted to hospital," President Wavel Ramkalawan told a press briefing, ordering citizens to stay at home after the pre-dawn explosion in the Providence industrial area in Mahe, the largest island in the Indian Ocean nation.

More to follow.