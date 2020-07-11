The construction industry is universally considered as one that presents a substantial risk for the health and safety of workers. Good practices in the management of these risks can mitigate the consequences of accidents which invariably happen on construction sites. Where bad management practices persist, workers often have to rely on good luck to safeguard their safety.

Malta’s construction industry has been in overdrive mode for many years as evidenced by the innumerable cranes spoiling the skyline of every town and village and concrete mixers milling up and down our narrow roads. The industry is kept operational mainly through the use of low-paid Third World immigrants that are usually untrained and underpaid.

Construction being an inherently a dangerous job, it requires extra, often costly, safety measures to be in place. But it seems that many property developers and building contractors are not as aware as they should of their obligations to protect their employees.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), which is the regulator on workplace safety enforcement, is struggling to eradicate the blatant disregard of the duty of care to construction workers who are not unionised and have little bargaining power to defend their rights.

The National Audit Office (NAO) issued a rather bleak report on the effectiveness of the OHSA in protecting the health of workers in the construction industry.

This report comments that the OHSA risk assessment process that is of critical importance in accident prevention is inadequate as it lacks an exhaustive checklist of risk factors.

The accident rate on construction sites is low partly because of good luck in the form of “near misses”. According to the OHSA CEO, Mark Gauci, it is estimated that there are about 60,000 accident near misses in workplaces.

Arguing that Malta’s fatal accidents and injuries are among the lowest in the EU, however commendable that might be, could lead to complacency and a lack of understanding of the grave obligation that employers have to protect the health and safety of all their workers at all times.

The NAO is right in recommending that construction project managers should report near misses even on small projects which today have no such reporting obligations. Lack of an adequate management information system at OHSA seems to be one of the stumbling blocks to enhancing risk reporting.

The OHSA response to the NAO’s findings and recommendations seems to be inspired by a mixture of frustration about lack of support from the government and an attitude that ‘we are doing our best, so do not blame us’. Gauci argues that the OHSA is under-resourced with an insufficient number of onsite inspectors to ensure proper oversight on all the outstanding construction projects. He adds that “widening the (near misses) notification system would solve nothing as it would be impossible to have enough inspectors”.

Accidents happen because of several reasons. Poor safety management and poor human judgement leading to wrong decisions are among the most common causes.

A proper and ongoing risk assessment can ensure that risks are identified in time, and action was taken to prevent or mitigate their consequences. This is not red tape, as implied by OHSA, but a good practice to prevent workers from getting injured on construction sides.

The government is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the OHSA has all the resources it needs to react to the NAO report and the OHSA’s own response to it. It also needs to ensure that the courts deal with health and safety breaches expeditiously.